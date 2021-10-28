Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.880-$7.000 EPS.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.73.

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.15. 10,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,519. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $205.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

