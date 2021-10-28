Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.91. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $326.10. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

