Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $352.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.66.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $326.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

