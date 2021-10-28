Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $13.06 on Wednesday, reaching $323.17. 52,359,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,887,225. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.52 and a 200-day moving average of $274.91. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $326.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

