Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $320.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.66.

Shares of MSFT opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $326.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

