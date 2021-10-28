Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is FORA Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $323.71. 804,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,887,225. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $326.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

