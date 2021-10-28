Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.5% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 488,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,608,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

