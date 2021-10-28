Michele Dowling Johnson Acquires 2,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CMO Michele Dowling Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFY opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

