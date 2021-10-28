Michael Halpin Sells 10,000 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.02 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

