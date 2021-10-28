M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on M&G in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF remained flat at $$2.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.