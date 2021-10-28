M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of BlackRock worth $140,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

NYSE:BLK traded up $12.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $929.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $895.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $871.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

