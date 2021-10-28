M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 22,192 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $203,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,410,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,805,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 83,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.30. 111,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $234.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

