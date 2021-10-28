M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $123.97 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,589,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $123,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.26. 1,031,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257,604. The company has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.