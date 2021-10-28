M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 352,119 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,867,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,119 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $96,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after buying an additional 3,417,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,865,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after buying an additional 1,796,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,642,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 78,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,810. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

