M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,368,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137,823 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Weyerhaeuser worth $80,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,330,000 after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 373,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 282,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.00. 74,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,886. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

