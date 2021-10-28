Meyer Handelman Co. Has $16.89 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $16,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

