Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,283 shares of company stock worth $26,858,512 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

