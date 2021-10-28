Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 20,575 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.84. 160,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632,005. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

