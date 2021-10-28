Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 854 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $26,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.07. 61,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

