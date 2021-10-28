Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $62.00 by Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $62.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 72,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Methanex by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

