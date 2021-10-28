Metal (MTL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.03 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $199.95 million and $17.03 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00005017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.00323074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00206892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00099141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.