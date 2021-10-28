Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.750-$19.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Meritage Homes also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.75-19.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 504,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,917. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

