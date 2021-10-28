Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.750-$19.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Meritage Homes also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.75-19.40 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 504,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,917. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90.
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
