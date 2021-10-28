Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,282,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.38% of Meredith worth $186,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Meredith by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDP. Citigroup lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MDP stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

