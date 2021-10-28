MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,500.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,773.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,597.58. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,000.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.13.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

