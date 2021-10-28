Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 31,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,272,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 238,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

