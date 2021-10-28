Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

