McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $281.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $271.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $242.73 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.67. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

