McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Shares of MCD opened at $242.73 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $213,957,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

