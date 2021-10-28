McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $921,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.86. 62,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.67. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.66.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

