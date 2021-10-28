McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.