Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Shares Down 4.1%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Eight Capital began coverage on Mayfair Gold in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61.

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

