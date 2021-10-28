Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Match Group were worth $25,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $158.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

