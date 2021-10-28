MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 1,468.9% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,567,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSRT opened at $0.06 on Thursday. MassRoots has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

