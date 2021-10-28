Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

MAS stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.95. 8,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,502. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

