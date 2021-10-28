Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.46.

MLM stock traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.20. 273,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $395.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

