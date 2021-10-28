Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,811 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $75,099,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $67,913,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2,049.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,586,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

