Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HYZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20. Hyzon Motors Inc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

