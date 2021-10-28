Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,920,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,307,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

