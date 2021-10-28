Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 109,865 iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000.

Shares of ECH stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

