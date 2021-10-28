Marshall Wace LLP Buys 35,054 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

