Marshall Mohr Sells 20,475 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $348.98 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.67 and a 1 year high of $362.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,668,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $28,604,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

