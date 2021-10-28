Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 114,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 167,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,849 shares during the period.

Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

