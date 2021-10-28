Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FINM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 105,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,222. Marlin Technology has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

