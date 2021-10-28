Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 1,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 484,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,948,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Markforged in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

