Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 1,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 484,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,948,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Markforged in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)
oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.
