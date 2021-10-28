MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

