ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.98. 2,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,845. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

