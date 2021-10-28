Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manning & Napier has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MN stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

