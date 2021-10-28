Mandiant (MNDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Mandiant to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mandiant stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Several research firms have commented on MNDT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

