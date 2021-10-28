Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $177.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.13.

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 51,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. 86,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

