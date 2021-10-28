Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,725,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

